Saturday Night Weather

We were set back 7 or 8 degrees today because fog and overcast clouds until this afternoon blocked the solar energy. Therefore temperatures stayed in the 70s. Not as cool Sunday morning as the past few mornings when it was in the 50s. The combination of a brisk southwest wind an a some sunshine early will make it a little warmer Sunday afternoon. You will probably notice the increase in humidity also. While it stays dry during the day on Sunday, by evening some showers will approach from the west. The strong cold front that brings us showers off and on through Monday will also bring much cooler temperatures. We are way below average on rainfall so even the forecast 0.2 to 0.3 will be welcomed. There is another chance for showers Wednesday. but the big news is that the temperatures will stay about 5 – 10 degrees below average through the end of September.