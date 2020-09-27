Saturday Night Weather

Refreshing and comfortable this morning as we wake up in the 50s. We have had dense fog bringing visibility down under a half mile near Bloomington and Terre Haute but that has been fluctuating.

No expectation of dense fog in the city this morning. A beautiful sunny sky will be expected all day Friday. Temperatures will return to the 70s by lunchtime and could briefly hit 80 this afternoon. Normal highs this time of the year are just in the mid 70s, so this is a treat for late September.