Saturday Night Weather Weather Posted: Jan 2, 2021 / 11:40 PM EST / Updated: Jan 2, 2021 / 11:40 PM EST Mostly overcast all day Saturday. And we probably will not see much sunshine until Monday With all that cloud cover blocking the solar energy, our temperatures were close to flatline all day. Low 33, High 36. All day, we were watching a weather system develop West of us in Illinois and Missouri. Late Saturday night rain and snow started moving into Indiana Snow will spread mainly across the Northern half of Indiana. At 2:00AM snow will be accumulating from I-70 on North. Rain to the South. By 9AM Sunday most of the precipitation should be gone. However with cold temperatures, there may be some scattered slick spots from I-70 on North. Be careful driving out there. By the time the snow moves out, expect less than 1″ in Central Indiana, 1-2″ in Northern Indiana and only rain in Southern Indiana. Temperatures will be 3-8 degrees above average through the 7 Day Outlook. Minor weather systems expected to move through Tuesday morning and Thursday.