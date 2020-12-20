Saturday Night Weather Weather Posted: Dec 20, 2020 / 01:00 AM EST / Updated: Dec 20, 2020 / 01:00 AM EST Lots of changes in temperature as at least 2 more weather systems move through between now and Christmas. Not too cold early Sunday morning. The average low is 24 and we will be 10 degrees above average. The temperatures stay above average through the night because the low clouds hang with us. By noon Sunday, the clouds are starting to move out. Sunday turns out to be a decent day. Sunday afternoon many areas will be in the low 40s which is a little above average. We will see a warming trend through Wednesday when our high will be in the 50s. But then this deep trough over the Great Lakes brings a short blast of bitter cold artic air. Winter arrives Monday in the midst of a warming trend that takes us to the 50s. Go figure! As the colder air blows in Christmas Eve and Christmas Day there could be some snow showers or snow flurries. Not ready to call it a White Christmas at this point. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction