Saturday Night Weather Weather Posted: Dec 12, 2020 / 11:40 PM EST / Updated: Dec 12, 2020 / 11:40 PM EST There were a couple peeks at the sun Saturday. But for the most part there were layers of clouds all day. Most of this rain occurred Friday night into Saturday morning in Central Indiana. But there were some lingering sprinkles and drizzle later in the day and evening also. These high temperatures happened early Saturday morning. The rest of the day, temperatures were falling through the 40s. Temperatures will keep falling all night down to the low 30s Sunday morning. Most of the day Sunday will be cloudy too. So not much rise in the temperature. Maybe 40 at best. Too early to be specific about the light snow for Wednesday. One thing we know is the pavement will be colder so if we get any snow, it will stick on untreated roads.