Saturday Night Weather Weather Posted: Nov 28, 2020 / 11:51 PM EST / Updated: Nov 28, 2020 / 11:51 PM EST It was nice to see all that sunshine all day Saturday. Sunday we get about half. Morning sunshine and then clouds move in during the afternoon. With the sunshine Saturday, high temperatures got near 50 again during the afternoon. Another day with above average temperatures expected Sunday. Then that's it. It will be much colder the rest of the week. Nice weather before during and after the Colts game Sunday. It will also be a good day to get outside and finish up yard work, put up holiday decorations or whatever. By Monday, the upper level wind flow pattern has completely changed. The dip in the jet stream is responsible for some light snow and much colder temperature for the next 7 days. Early Monday morning we will see rain change to light snow. Allow a little extra time for the Monday morning commute as roads may be a little slick. Less than 1″ of snow is expected in the Indy area. 1-2″ possible for eastern Indiana and also in the lake effect snow area north of Lafayette. While there is light snow going on Monday morning, the air temperature and pavement temperature should be above freezing. Light snow may accumulate on cars and lawns, but not much on treated roadways. As we head from November to the first few days of December, the average low temperature is about 30 and the average high about 45. Below average temperatures are expected all week.