Saturday Night Weather Weather Posted: Nov 21, 2020 / 11:52 PM EST / Updated: Nov 21, 2020 / 11:52 PM EST The rain that moved through Friday night and Saturday morning brought less than a 1/4 inch to most areas. Heavier rain is on the way Sunday night. The high temperature of 50 on Saturday occurred just after midnight. Most of the day, the temperature was in the low to mid 40s. Rain started moving back into central Indiana Saturday evening. The heavier rain to the west will move through during the overnight hours. FutureView shows most of the rain moving east towards Ohio by Noon Sunday. By the time it is all over Sunday afternoon, we could end up with more than an inch of rain in most areas. Watch out for some minor flooding if you are travelling around. After the rain moves out some cooler air will be moving in for a couple days. By thanksgiving Day we should be back to about average temperatures, dry weather and maybe some sunshine. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction