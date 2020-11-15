Saturday Night Weather

So far this year we've had 19 completely dry weekend and 25 weekends with precipitation. Another storm system will move in this weekend and bring much-needed rain. Rain will develop over the southern half of the state late Saturday and spread north. A few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night and over a half-inch of rain is likely by Sunday morning.

Skies will clear Sunday and with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour, temperatures will fall during the day. After a weekend with highs near 60 degrees we'll see another cool down early next week. Highs will be in the 40s and lows will be in the 20s next Monday and Tuesday.