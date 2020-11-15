Saturday Night Weather Weather Posted: Nov 15, 2020 / 12:16 AM EST / Updated: Nov 15, 2020 / 12:16 AM EST A Wind Advisory is in effect from 1am to 7pm Sunday. Winds will be stady at 20 – 30 pmh and gust up to 50 mph. If there were more leaves on the trees, 50mph wind gusts could cause real problems. but will the leaves now on the ground, the tree limbs coming down on power lines should be pretty rare. Saturday evening another area of showers was moving through. there will be more by Sunday morning. Early morning rain could include thunderstorms. FutureView shows the overnight rain moving east into Ohio by late Sunday morning. Much cooler air will follow. Winds keep blowing with gust up to 50 Sunday. Temperature goes nowhere. It will stay in the 40s all day and it will feel like the 30s with the wind. A second surge of cold air keeps our temperatures below average through midweek. But then we see a warming to above average temperatures by the end of the week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction