Saturday Night Weather

Posted: Apr 24, 2021 / 08:53 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 24, 2021 / 08:53 PM EDT

It was not much, but there was pesky light rain off and on Saturday afternoon. Mostly well under a tenth of an inch. by 8:30pm Saturday, the rain was drying up and moving east. Winds will shift to northwest tonight. That brings in some cooler and drier air for the rest of the weekend. By Sunday afternoon FutureView indicates a mixture of clouds and sunshine for Central Indiana. Sunday starts cool again but with at least partial sunshine the temperatures will warm up to near 60 by afternoon. The warning trend we start Sunday will keep going at least through Tuesday. If we reach 82 on Tuesday, it will be the warmest temperature of the year. We had a high of 79 on April 7.