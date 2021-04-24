Saturday Night Weather

April has been a mild month with 14 days with a high of 60 degrees or more but the past four days have been below average. This has also been a wet month with almost three inches of rain. In spite of the wet start we still have a rainfall deficit for across most of the state.

After a chilly, wet week a warm up is on the way. A warm front will move across the state Saturday and bring a half-inch of rain. After a soggy Saturday dry weather will return for Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s Sunday, in the 70s Monday, and in the 80s by Tuesday.