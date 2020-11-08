Saturday Night Weather Weather Posted: Nov 7, 2020 / 11:41 PM EST / Updated: Nov 7, 2020 / 11:41 PM EST Feels more like the Colts game will take place in mid September. Roof and window open with sunshine and near record temperatures in the mid 70s. we eid not set a record Saturday with our 73, but we could reach record the record high Sunday and Monday. Warm September like temperatures all around Indiana Saturday. Sunday afternoon temperatures will again be nearly 20 degrees above average. Our weather pattern starts to change Tuesday night. A cold front moves through and you can see the blues and greens of average temperatures start moving in. 3 more well above average days before a return to near average temperatures in the 50s starting Veteran’s Day. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction