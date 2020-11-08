Saturday Night Weather

We started the week with highs in the 40s but temperatures been on the rise this week. Expect this trend to continue. The average high for early November is 58 degrees, but we will stay 10 to 15 degrees above average. Average high temperatures are in the 70s in September, and that is where we will be through the weekend.

A cold front will bring showers and cooler air by mid week. By Thursday and Friday we'll be back to frosty mornings and highs only in the 50s