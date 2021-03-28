Saturday Night Weather Weather Posted: Mar 28, 2021 / 12:03 AM EDT / Updated: Mar 28, 2021 / 12:03 AM EDT Beautiful sunny day all around Central Indiana on Saturday. But dramatic change is on the way. Saturday was the warmest day of the year and the warmest since last November. Those spring-like temperatures fueled some springlike showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. Along with lots of lightning and some heavy rain, there were many reports of 1/2″ to 1″ hail across Boone, Hamilton and Madison counties Saturday night. By 6 AM Sunday the rain will be moving east into Ohio. The skies may clear by late afternoon. But any sunshine will not help our chilly temperatures much. Almost 30 degrees colder than Saturday. Plus, there will be a brisk northwest wind blowing all day. Another chance for showers late Tuesday. And a little below average temperatures as we wind up the month of March next week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction