Saturday Night Weather Weather Posted: Mar 14, 2021 / 12:05 AM EST / Updated: Mar 14, 2021 / 12:05 AM EST Saturday was the 10th day in a row with an above average high temperature at the Indy Airport. And not to cold Sunday morning as you wake up with one hour less sleep. Clock spring forward to Eastern Daylight Time. Sunday should be out 11th day in a row with above average temperatures. Also cloudy skies and getting a little breezy. The big weather news the next few days will be made by a massive storm system moving out of the mountains into the plains. Saturday there were tornadoes in Texas and blizzard warning in Wyoming. Sunday that weather system is still to our West. So just cloudy and dry for us during the day. By Monday morning we are seeing part of the weather system move in. Since the precipitation is reaching Central Indiana when it is colder in the morning, there may be a wintry mix for a few hours. The rain, sleet snow combination will be melting with temperatures in the 40s Monday afternoon. The rain on St. Patrick's Day, Wednesday, may hold off until late in the day.