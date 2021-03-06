Saturday Night Weather Weather Posted: Mar 6, 2021 / 11:35 PM EST / Updated: Mar 6, 2021 / 11:35 PM EST A beautiful Saturday all around Indiana today. And even nicer weather coming our way over the next several days. Temperatures were just a few degrees above average on Saturday. Sunday morning we start out fairly cold once again. But sunshine is on the way. By Sunday afternoon those cold morning readings will be well above average. Our tranquil weather pattern is thanks, in large part, to a high pressure area that is moving slowly through the Midwest. It will still influence our weather for a few more days. A few clouds may pass through late Sunday but most of the day will be sunny and warmer. The warming trend keeps going through Wednesday. These predicted readings in the mid 60s are more typical of mid April. Later in the week, we do see our next chance for rain. And the amount of rain could be significant Thursday and Friday. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction