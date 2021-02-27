Saturday Night Weather Weather Posted: Feb 27, 2021 / 11:34 PM EST / Updated: Feb 27, 2021 / 11:34 PM EST Wow!! What a day Saturday. Hope you got a chance to get outside and enjoy. The good news is there is one more day of mild above average temperatures. The bad news is there is ONLY ONE more day. Then cooler air moves in for the start of March. A couple periods of rain for the second half of the weekend. Saturday evening the rain was just moving into southwest Indiana. By late Sunday morning, that area of rain has moved through and we get a break of some dry weather mid day. With a cold front moving through Sunday afternoon, there could be a line of showers to bring a little more rain late Sunday afternoon. If we hit 60 Sunday afternoon, that will be about 15 degrees above average for the last day of February. Cooler air stays around for a couple days to start March. but then it warms to more springlike weather through Friday. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction