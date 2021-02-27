Saturday Night Weather

11pm Update: Light rain has been falling for the past four hours and will continue through 5am. Areas of dense fog are developing and visibility is under three miles from Bloomington to Columbus north to Shelbyville. Light rain will continue through 5am before ending. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s overnight so there is no danger of icing on the roadways.

So far this year we've had five weekends with either rain or snow showers and only three completely dry weekends. We do have rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday but neither day will be a washout.