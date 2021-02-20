Saturday Night Weather Weather Posted: Feb 20, 2021 / 11:34 PM EST / Updated: Feb 20, 2021 / 11:34 PM EST Finally, after 2 weeks of the temperature staying below freezing, we reached 33 Saturday. Warmest since February 5th. Sunday morning is still very cold. But not as cold as we have seen during recent mornings. Winds increase out of the Southeast Sunday bringing in more less cold air. We don’t get to enjoy the sunshine like Saturday but temperatures are headed in the right direction. A weather system approaches Sunday evening bringing light rain to Central and Southern Indiana during the late evening and overnight. As the rain moves out Monday morning, the light rain may change to some snow flurries. No serious travel problems are expected. While it is rain for Central and Southern Indiana, there may be some accumulating snow and ice in Northern Indiana. Be careful if you are traveling North Sunday night and Monday. In a complete reversal of the temperatures of the past 2 weeks, we should see afternoon temperatures above freezing all week. And not too cold overnight. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction