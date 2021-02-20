Saturday Night Weather

The 30-day outlook for central Indiana predicted above average precipitation and below average temperatures an so far the forecast has verified. The streak of consecutive days below freezing has now stretched to fourteen thirteen for Indianapolis, and relief from the cold wave is not coming soon enough. We'll have a dry Saturday but temperatures won't be as frigid with highs in the mid-20s.

Our chance to break the cold streak will come Sunday as temperatures are expectd to rise slightly above freezing. A light mix of rain and snow showers will develop Sunday afternoon. Our wintry mix will change to snow Sunday night. Some accumulation of snow is expected by Monday morning.