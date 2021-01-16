Saturday Night Weather Weather Posted: Jan 16, 2021 / 11:35 PM EST / Updated: Jan 16, 2021 / 11:35 PM EST These are the snowfall amounts from Friday night into Saturday morning. By late afternoon Saturday snow had all melted in some spots. Still some left in Greenfield where there was more snow East of indy. By Saturday evening, the snow is moving out of Indiana but there is more on the way for Sunday. Sunday at Noon, FutureView shows the next round of snow and snow showers moving through Central Indiana. By the end of the day Sunday, we could have 0.5″ to 1.5″ of new snow on the ground. Watch out for slippery driving conditions from Sunday through Monday morning. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction