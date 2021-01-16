Saturday Night Weather

Central Indiana went from sunshine Friday morning to gusty winds, colder temperatures and snow showers Friday afternoon. A powerful area of low pressure will continue to dominate weather across the Ohio Valley this weekend. We'll have gusty winds and snow showers with up to a half-inch accumulation overnight. As the strong winds blow the snow around visibility will be near zero at times.

Snow showers are also in the forecast through Saturday with up an inch of snow possible Saturday afternoon. Light light snow will continue for the second half of the weekend and may accumulate up to one inch Sunday afternoon.