Saturday Night Weather

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
The low clouds hung overhead most of Saturday but we got to see a little sunshine late in the afternoon just before sunset.
As a result of the cloudy skies, the temperature Saturday was a little below average for January 9th.
Early Sunday we start with about average cold temperatures. And if we see some fog, watch out for a few slick spots as the tiny fog droplets freeze on contact with roads and sidewalks.
FutureView shows us Sunday will be mostly cloudy but the clouds might break up a bit late in the afternoon like what happened Saturday.
The 7 Day Outlook starts out cold but there is a slow warming trend through the middle of the week.

