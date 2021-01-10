Saturday Night Weather Weather Posted: Jan 9, 2021 / 11:49 PM EST / Updated: Jan 9, 2021 / 11:49 PM EST The low clouds hung overhead most of Saturday but we got to see a little sunshine late in the afternoon just before sunset. As a result of the cloudy skies, the temperature Saturday was a little below average for January 9th. Early Sunday we start with about average cold temperatures. And if we see some fog, watch out for a few slick spots as the tiny fog droplets freeze on contact with roads and sidewalks. FutureView shows us Sunday will be mostly cloudy but the clouds might break up a bit late in the afternoon like what happened Saturday. The 7 Day Outlook starts out cold but there is a slow warming trend through the middle of the week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction