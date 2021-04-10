Saturday Morning Weather Weather Posted: Apr 10, 2021 / 10:33 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 10, 2021 / 10:33 AM EDT It is that time of year when we are REALLY ready for some outdoor fun. there will be showers, but they will not last too long each time they move through. With an umbrella, you should be OK. Round one of showers is in the Indy and Lebanon areas about noon. Showers are moving north at 30 MPH. More showers and heavier rain in Eastern Indiana this afternoon. Late afternoon Saturday a line of showers develop in Western Indiana moving northeast at 30 MPH. There could be some thunder and lightning, but no severe weather is expected. Starting with the morning rain through heavier showers Saturday afternoon most areas in Central Indiana should see 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch of rain Saturday. Heavier rainfall near 1 inch to our East. Out weather temporarily dries out by this evening. Dry and cooler weather overnight. Another round of light rain moves through Central Indiana Sunday morning. After the showery weekend, the weather clears up, dries up and cools down as we start the work week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction