Saturday morning showers before sunshine takes over

Temperatures will remain mild tonight in the mid to upper 50s. Increasing clouds will get us ready for some early morning rain showers. A line of showers will quickly sweep across central Indiana from 4-9 AM. Behind it, we will dry out with afternoon sunshine.

The rain will help keep temperatures a little cooler throughout the morning and afternoon. We head into the upper 60s just after lunch time. Some will hit the low 70s that get sunshine and clearing to take place earlier in the day.

There will be tons of sunshine ahead for as we wrap up the weekend and get started into next week. High temperatures will also bump up a little bit above normal in the low to mid 80s next week.