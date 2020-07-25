Saturday Evening Weather

Not quite 90 Saturday but it sure felt plenty hot with all the humidity in the air.

There is still hot air all around the Midwest. But up in the Dakotas there is a weather system developing that will change our weather in several ways.

Way up in the upper left of the screen the green disappears. Indicating less humid air. We will enjoy some of that less humid air starting Tuesday. Until then, still steamy.

Sunday, we are staying hot and humid while the approaching cold front stirs up storms in MN, IA and WI.

If the Sunday forecast holds, it will be the 10th time this July we have reached 90 or hotter.

Monday is when the cold front approaches from the northwest. Quite a few showers and thundershowers are expected ahead of the front.

After the hot weather Sunday and the stormy weather Monday, the week ahead settles down to be fairly pleasant for the end of July. Near average temperatures for a change.