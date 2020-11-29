Saturday Evening Weather Weather Posted: Nov 28, 2020 / 08:54 PM EST / Updated: Nov 28, 2020 / 08:54 PM EST A spectacular Saturday with sunshine and mild temperatures for November 28. High temperatures were a couple degrees above average for today. There is a weather system brewing far to our southwest. We will enjoy another sunny start to the day Sunday, but the clouds will move in by Sunday afternoon. Good weather for the Colts game and good weather to be outside Sunday. Different story by Monday morning. We will be in the midst of a transition from rain to snow for the Monday morning commute. Air and pavement temperatures will be above freezing. And the snow will be light. Less than 1″ Indy area. 1-2″ eastern Indiana. But still allow some extra time for travel Monday morning since this is our first winter driving experience of the season. Light snow showers may still be around Tuesday. And the snow is followed by some winter-like temperatures for at least the first few days of December. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction