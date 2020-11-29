Saturday Evening Weather

So far this year we've had 27 weekends with either rain or snow and both will soon move into the state. Saturday will be dry with a little sunshine and highs near 50 degrees. On Sunday we'll have highs in the 5os, the clouds will increase but we'll stay dry through the evening.

We have two pieces of energy coming our way, cold air on the polar jet and moisture on the subtropical jet. Depending on when the two phase together will determine their impact on the Monday forecast. As of right now rain is expected to develop by 11pm Sunday night and a rain/snow mix will begin around 4am. Expect a light rain/snow mix for the Monday morning rush hour.