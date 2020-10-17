Saturday Evening Weather Weather Posted: Oct 17, 2020 / 06:58 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 17, 2020 / 06:58 PM EDT Only a little peak as the sun sets Saturday. Not the prettiest, but a typical cloudy, windy and cool autumn day. Only .36 inches of rain since September 1st combined with sustained high winds today and tonight means there is a danger that any open burning could spread quickly. Officially, the Red Flag Warning ends at 8pm however, the winds will remain brisk through Sunday morning. Be careful! FutureView indicates winds will remain brisk at least until midnight Saturday night. At least the winds are from the south which keeps out overnight temperatures warmer than the past few nights. A chance for rain Sunday, but dry and comfortable for the limited number of fans who get to watch inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Slight chance for light showers Sunday Morning. but chances and intensity increase later in the day. Some much needed significant rain moves in late Sunday and hangs around off and on through Monday morning. Lots of changes coming next week. Chances for showers Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Not all day rains but some help for the dry lawns and gardens. Then a little warm up with sunshine midweek. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction