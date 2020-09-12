Saturday Evening Weather Weather Posted: Sep 12, 2020 / 06:50 PM EDT / Updated: Sep 12, 2020 / 06:50 PM EDT After a bit of morning sunshine, clouds became overcast Saturday afternoon all around central Indiana. Saturday evening a line of showers and some thundershowers was headed from Illinois into western Indiana. The line is moving northeast at about 30 mph. After the showers move through central Indiana Saturday night, the weather pattern dries out early Sunday. By 8am Sunday, most of the rain is in Ohio. The dry lawns and gardens in central Indiana could use more but only less than 0.20″ of rain is expected in most areas. Our rain tonight is ahead of a cold front that will bring a big change in temperatures and humidity over the next couple days. While Indiana was in the 80s again Saturday, you can see the cooler air out west. We will be enjoying some below average high temperatures once the front moves through. After Saturday night’s rain, the next chance for rain will be Thursday. The first part of the work week is a little taste of fall weather. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction