Saturday Evening Weather Weather Posted: Aug 29, 2020 / 06:49 PM EDT / Updated: Aug 29, 2020 / 06:49 PM EDT Early Saturday morning there were some strong thunderstorms moving through Tippecanoe, Montgomery and Boone counties. Radar indicated 60mph wind gusts. There was tree damage in southern Tippecanoe county. Not real hot and humid for a change Saturday. Although the temperatures reached the mid 80s there was less humidity so it felt more comfortable. At or below normal temperatures were the rule around all of the Midwest and Great Lakes states Saturday. The map of dew points tells the rest of the story. The dew point has been near 70 for the past several warm, humid and steamy days and nights. The drier air from the north will be settling in for Sunday. The FutureView forecast for Sunday keeps us sunny and dry with comfortable temperatures. The last time the temperature stayed below 80 was August 18. Hopefully, we will enjoy staying below 80 again tomorrow. No real hot and humid weather in the 7 day outlook. If your lawn or garden needs some rain, there are a few chances coming up this week. Overall, the temperature will average 3 – 5 degrees below normal to end August and start September.