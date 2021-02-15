Round one underway; another wave of heavy snow arrives today

The winter storm has arrived to central Indiana this Monday morning! Roads are already snow-covered and difficult to drive on after seeing the initial wave of snow that arrived overnight.

The light, steady snow will continue through the morning rush hour and could quickly drop 1” to 3” of snow by the late morning hours.

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

This is the first of two waves that we will see today. The activity this morning will wind down a bit near the lunch hour before the second and more potent round of snow moves in the state.

The heavy snow this morning is still traveling over Arkansas and moving into the mid-South. It will gradually approach from the south this afternoon and is expected to move in after 3 p.m. near downtown Indy.

Snow showers are going to quickly turn widespread over the region by the evening rush hour and bring heavy bands of snow. Rates of 1” to 2” per hour cannot be ruled out through the evening and into the first part of the overnight hours.

Snow will quickly pile up and strong wind gusts will allow the light, fluffy snow to drift over roads. Also prepare for low visibilities, especially within the heavier bands after sunset.

An additional 6” to 10” will be possible this evening, resulting in high storm total by Tuesday morning!

Much of central Indiana may see 8” to 11” of snow with locally higher amounts east/southeast of Indianapolis.

The cities of New Castle, Richmond and Connersville will have a shot at seeing 11” to 13” by the end of the event. Stay tuned for more updates throughout today and tonight.