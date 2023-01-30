INDIANAPOLIS – Road conditions deteriorated quickly Monday morning as light snow and sleet fell in central Indiana.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of the viewing area until 12 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day.

Five Indiana counties—Clay, Hamilton, Hancock, Jefferson and Starke—updated their travel status Monday to a yellow travel advisory to reflect the changing conditions. More than 20 counties have some level of travel advisory, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s county travel status map.

The information is provided by each county’s emergency management agency.

Some crashes reported around central Indiana:

Indianapolis: I-465 northbound between Exit 16A – US 136; Crawfordsville Rd and I-74 (MM 15.9, Speedway)

Indianapolis: I-69 southbound: Crash between 82nd St and Binford Blvd (MM 200.2)

Carmel: Ramp from Main St. to southbound Keystone Ave. is closed due to a crash

Putnam County: All lanes of U.S. 231 NB near Kersey Rd. Are closed due to a crash. This is one mile north of Greencastle

Hamilton County: 146th and US 31; the ramp for I-69 to E 116th St; and Keystone Ramp S at E Main St.

“Mixed precipitation is ongoing throughout central Indiana,” tweeted the National Weather Service. “Along and north of I-70, precipitation has transitioned to mostly snow, with a sleet/freezing drizzle mix to the south. If traveling this morning, take it slow and prepare extra time to get to your destination.”

Local police are asking drivers to take extra precautions.

Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police said troopers in the Indianapolis District were responding to multiple crashes.

“The roads are slick and hazardous, please give yourself extra time this morning and slow down,” Perrine tweeted Monday morning.

In an additional tweet, Perrine said to “give yourself enough time this morning to scrape ALL the windows… don’t forget to clear off your headlights and taillights too.”

The Noblesville Fire Department echoed those sentiments in a tweet, advising drivers of slick spots on the roads and urging people to reduce their speeds and leave extra space between vehicles.

“Several crashes are coming in from across the county,” Hamilton County Emergency Management tweeted. “If headed out, please slow down, allow extra space and do not use cruise control.”

INDOT Northeast said it was dealing with several slick spots.

“We have a couple dozen dozens out patrolling and treated roads as needed,” the agency tweeted.

INDOT East Central tweeted that the agency was still seeing signs of snow in Marion County.

“We have our Yellow Trucks patrolling the roadways to treat slick spots as needed,” INDOT said.

Following at least four crashes due to winter weather along major roadways throughout central Indiana, particularly on the northern portion of the I-465 loop.

Plan accordingly and be cautious as you head out! @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/kgjz91RIfK — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) January 30, 2023

Conditions are worsening on area roads as light snow and sleet are impacting many untreated roads!



New batch inbound…advisory in effect until noon@fox59 @theWXauthority #Fox59morning pic.twitter.com/oUKt6mltl5 — Jim O'Brien (@JimOBrienWX) January 30, 2023

BREAKING: Police and firefighters are on the scene of a crash in Hendricks Co. 56th and Ronald Reagan Pkwy. The roads are slick. @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/n10DcSQeTn — Daniel Miller (@Daniel_Miller8) January 30, 2023

RADAR (8:39 AM) – We're tracking a lot of problems on the roads due to slick spots from the snow and sleet this morning. Freezing rain possible in our southern counties too.



Be extra cautious on your morning drive.#INwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/EaPHaYX0rN — Krista McEnany (@KristaMcEnany) January 30, 2023