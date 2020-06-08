Remnants from Cristobal will bring stormy weather to central Indiana

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana this weekend and that moisture is moving this way. Rainfall from tropical systems can be beneficial to the Ohio Valley and the heavy rain is often accompanied by severe weather. The spin in the atmosphere from Cristobal will enhance our severe weather chances.

Central Indiana will see a risk for severe storms Tuesday afternoon through the evening. Remnants from Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring periods of heavy rain and rotating thunderstorms will develop. The spin in the atmosphere from Cristobal will enhance our severe weather chances. Rain will continue through Wednesday and up to a half-inch of rain is likely.

Tuesday will be a hot, humid day with a high near 90 degrees. Rain will cool us down Wednesday and highs will be in the 80s for the rest of the week.

Over the years, remnants from tropical systems have brought heavy rain to the region.

We will have a risk for severe storms across the state Tuesday.

The main threats will be damaging winds and tornadoes.

Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.

Storms will continue into the evening.

Rain will continue Wednesday.

The heaviest rain will fall north of I-70.