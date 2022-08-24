KOKOMO, Ind. — Multiple supercell thunderstorms produced a total of seven tornadoes across central Indiana on August 24, 2016. Significant damage occurred in Kokomo, where 20 people were injured, but there were no fatalities from this event.

August 24, 2016 Kokomo tornado

The Kokomo tornado touched down around 3:20 p.m. and lasted for about 14 minutes. It was on the ground for 8.78 miles, was 300 yards wide and injured 20 people. It was determined to be an EF-3 tornado with peak wind gusts of 152 mph, causing roughly $10 million in damage. There was significant structural damage to homes and businesses across the south side of Kokomo. A Starbucks coffee shop was destroyed near Markland Mall.

August 24, 2016, Kokomo tornado path

This tornado completely destroyed about 80 homes and businesses and damaged roughly 1,000 more. It was part of an outbreak of severe weather that spawned 11 tornadoes across parts of central and northern Indiana. Six years later, the Starbucks has been rebuilt with no visible signs that the storm ever hit the area.

We spoke with Howard County Emergency Management Director Janice Hart last year, who said the aftermath of the storm also saw the establishment of the Howard County Community Organizations Active in Disaster. The group is a collection of community organizations dedicated to deploying resources to those who need them during times of emergency.

August 24, 2016 tornado outbreak in Indiana

A total of 11 tornadoes touched down across the state of Indiana that day. Seven in central Indiana and four in northern Indiana. The seven tornadoes’ ratings in central Indiana were one EF-3, one EF-2, two EF-1s and three EF-0s.