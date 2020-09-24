Refreshing morning; weekend rain chances lowering

A few showers are passing through south of Bloomington and Columbus this morning. The deeper and more substantial moisture will continue to produce rain in the Gulf states. The remnants of Beta continue to bring flooding to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

We’ll start off with some clouds this morning but those will break up and head out by lunchtime. Sunshine and 70s all afternoon. You can plan lunch or dinner outside to enjoy this lovely day.

Friday will be a repeat of Thursday. Highs just a little above average and partly to mostly sunny. Not much wind the next few days but the wind will pick up Sunday night into next week. That wind will usher in cooler air and temperatures will drop quite noticeably.

Our temperatures are a roller coaster on this 7-day forecast. Saturday will be gorgeous with a high reaching 84 and lots of sunshine. Most of Sunday will be dry but some much needed rain is possible that evening. Rain chances linger for the start of next week as temperatures fall quickly.