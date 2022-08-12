INDIANAPOLIS – It was a refreshing and cool start this morning! Temperatures started off in the upper 50s and lower 60s with clear skies. Today will be the best day this week, this evening looks great to do anything outside!

Friday morning lows

Check this out! We started off this morning at 60° in Indianapolis. Areas to our north dropped into the middle 50s! Our normal lows typically drop into the middle 60s, so we are running cooler-than-average for this time of year.

We are in a northwesterly flow across the region. An area of high pressure is in control, keeping us sunny and cool. The northwesterly flow is bringing in the drier, cooler airmass from southern Canada, keep up below average.





Friday forecast: sunny and comfortable

For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Dewpoints will stay in the 40s and 50s, keeping us comfortable for the rest of the day. Winds will continue out of the north, for a cool breeze.

Weekend forecast in Indy

A few showers will be possible, especially in our northern counties on Saturday. Keep the umbrella handy but I don’t expect a washout day. A few of those could be a little on the stronger side too, something to keep in mind. Sunday will bring another chance of showers and storms. Again, not a washout day but keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures on both days will be in the lower 80s.

Below-average next week, no 90s in sight

Next week, our pattern looks to be quiet and cooler than average. Temperatures will only top off in the lower 80s, just a few degrees shy of where we should be for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s too.