INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will be above-average for the afternoon today but nowhere near record warmth. All other records will also remain untouched.

February 21 Almanac

Record high temperature: 69° (2018)

Record low temperature: -4° (1963)

Record rainfall: 1.53″ (1874)

Record snowfall: 9.7″ (1912)

It was also on this day back in 1980, hail with a diameter of up to 3″ fell in Crawfordsville!