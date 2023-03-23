INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rainfall is on the way to Indianapolis but the rainfall record is not in jeopardy, at least on this date.

March 23 Almanac

Record high temperature: 80° (1939)

Record low temperature: 12° (1885)

Record rainfall: 1.48″ (1938)

Record snowfall: 3.0 (1974)

It was also on this date back in 1913 a tornado ripped through Prarieton, Gardentown, Terre Haute to near Brazil, killing 21 people and injuring 250 others. Chickens were said to be de-feathered, and a baby was reportedly carried by the wind and set down unharmed a block away. A woman reported that bed clothing was drawn off her and up through a fireplace. The storm was followed by flooding.