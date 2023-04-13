INDIANAPOLIS – Another mild, above-average day is on tap for Indy. Sunshine is also expected for today. Records will hold for this date with no rainfall expected as well.
April 13 Almanac
- Record high temperature: 86° (1941)
- Record low temperature: 18° (1950)
- Record rainfall: 1.13″ (1911)
- Record snowfall: 0.9″ (1885)
It was also on this date last year when a strong storm system moved through central Indiana. An EF-0 tornado touched down briefly in southeastern Decatur County along Lake Monroe where boat docks were damaged. No injuries were reported.