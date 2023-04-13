INDIANAPOLIS – Another mild, above-average day is on tap for Indy. Sunshine is also expected for today. Records will hold for this date with no rainfall expected as well.

April 13 Almanac

Record high temperature: 86° (1941)

Record low temperature: 18° (1950)

Record rainfall: 1.13″ (1911)

Record snowfall: 0.9″ (1885)

It was also on this date last year when a strong storm system moved through central Indiana. An EF-0 tornado touched down briefly in southeastern Decatur County along Lake Monroe where boat docks were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Tornado track in Decatur County on April 13, 2022 (Courtesy: NWS Indianapolis)