INDIANAPOLIS – With seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny skies, our records will hold for this date.

May 9 Almanac

Record high temperature: 93° (1895)

Record low temperature: 27° (2020)

Record rainfall: 1.08″ (2013)

Record snowfall: 0.9″ (1923)

It was also on this date in 2000, a squall line moved across central Indiana and produced widespread tree damage, localized structural damage, and numerous reports of golf ball-sized hail.