INDIANAPOLIS – With another below-average day on tap, temperatures will only climb into the 50s. However, that will still not break any records for this date.

May 2 almanac

Record high temperature: 87° (1959)

Record low temperature: 31° (2005)

Record rainfall: 2.93″ (1935)

Record snowfall: 2.4″ (1897)

On this date back in 1983, winds up to 80 mph blew out some windows in downtown Indianapolis.