Record warmth wraps December 2021; a third of days reached 60 degrees or warmer

If you think this December felt unusually warm, you aren’t wrong–we spent 1/3 of the month reaching the 60s! There are now 10 days with 60+ degree high temps. That ties the record number of days set in 1889. There aren’t any 60s left in our forecast this year.

Here are the days our temperatures reached 60 degrees or higher! The warmest was December 12th, with a high of 66. The normal for this time of year is 38 degrees.

The next story in weather will be the showers and scattered storms moving in tomorrow late morning-early afternoon. Anywhere form 1.00-1.50″ of rain is expected in areas with heavier downpours and thunderstorms. We will dry back out by Tuesday evening.

The mild air sticks with us for the rest of the week, finally getting colder by Sunday.