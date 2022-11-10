INDIANAPOLIS – The tale of two seasons: summer warmth today, winter chill by this weekend. We are riding the temperature rollercoaster, here we go!

Near record high Thursday, fire danger continues

Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the lower to mid-70s. Our record high for the day is 77°, we will come close to record-breaking warmth! There will be elevated fire concerns on Thursday as well with the dry ground conditions and breezy winds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Tracking the tropics, impacts on parts of Indiana

What is now Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on the eastern coast of Florida overnight and will track north throughout Thursday and into the weekend. The remnants of Nicole will track far enough north that the southeastern part of the state will see some showers Friday.

Friday a cold front will also be on the move from the west. This front could bring a shower or two but for the most part, looks dry for Indiana. This front will push the remnants of Nicole out of the state and off to the east.

Behind the cold front will be blustery, arctic air. We will hit our high temperatures early in the day on Friday with falling temperatures Friday afternoon. Overnight lows will drop below freezing.

Temperature tumble this weekend

After the 70s during the week, this weekend temperatures will not get out of the 40s for some. Highs Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper 30 and lower 40s. Saturday there is a chance of flurries and scattered showers. Sunday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wintry mix next week?

Some models are hinting at a wintry mix on Tuesday. More details to come on that.