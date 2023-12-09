If you stepped outside at all before lunchtime, you may have questioned whether it was mid-October or December 9th. I say that because this day will go down in the weather books for Indianapolis and Central Indiana when it comes to very late-season warmth. Indianapolis made it to 65° before a cold front dropped temperatures nearly 10° in 20 minutes.

This was the warmest December 9th in 71 years, tying the daily record from this date in 1952. It also joins a small percentage of December days since 1871. Saturday joined a group of 60 December days that had a high of 65° or higher. As a percentage, that comes out to approximately 1.27% of ALL December days since 1871 were this warm, that’s it.

Observed Highs Saturday, December 9 Record High Statistics

Now that the cold front passed on, we’re in for a couple of chilly days and nights. Highs Sunday will struggle to get out of the 30s and we’ll be flirting with 40° Monday. Minus a small chance for passing flurries Sunday, we’ll be getting the sunshine back gradually by Monday. Chills will be in the teens on both early Monday and early Tuesday for some, so heavier jackets will be needed.

Futurecast for Sunday

Then, our atmosphere will bring changes once again in the form of airflow swap. We’ll again get the cooler northwest flow out of here and exchange it for warmer southwest airflow. Upper-level ridging will allow temperatures to warm up again back to seasonably mild levels. A few days around 50° are also on tap for the latter half of the workweek into next weekend.

Departures From Normal Thursday Departures From Normal Friday

Don’t expect much change from the above-normal temperatures. These are favored in the latest outlook going into the days leading to Christmas. Plus, no rain is in the forecast through at least early next weekend and those chances are low. The same 8-14 day outlook is also calling for below-normal precipitation. The chances of a White Christmas are looking slimmer and slimmer in the days ahead, unfortunately. This is an El Nino pattern!

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook (Climate Prediction Center) 8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook (Climate Prediction Center)