Record snow will accumulate and a Freeze Warning tonight for central Indiana

Colder air has moved into the state a rain/snow mix has developed. Expect a quick changeover to snow this evening with snow falling through 3am. A 1-3″ band of snow is expected overnight Indiana but pavement temperatures will be warm enough to prevent major travel problems. The would be enough snow to set records for the date.

The average low temperature this time of year is 44 degrees. For next two nights near record lows will be possible with temperatures below freezing. A Freeze Warning will be in effect for central Indiana from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. A Freeze Watch will be in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Sunny skies will return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. Our next chance for rain will come Saturday.

Here are the snowfall records for the next 48 hours.

Snow will spread across all of central Indiana by 7pm.

Snow will accumulate this evening.

Snow will taper off after 2am.

The heaviest snow will fall east of U.S. 31.

A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight.

Low will be in the 20s tonight.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Expect near record cold for the next two days.