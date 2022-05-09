INDIANAPOLIS – Record-breaking heat will be possible for a few days this week with temperatures in the 80s all week long!

Start of the workweek

As you head out this morning, it is cool with temperatures in the 50s but it will warm up quickly as the sun shines for the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy today too with winds out of the south and east at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s with mostly starry skies and breezy conditions too.

Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Tuesday will be HOT with temperatures in the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Record warmth?

Wednesday and Thursday have the potential to break record high temperatures. Both days will have highs in the upper 80s and record highs on both days are in the upper 80s. It will be close so stay tuned!

Next rain chances

Friday will be dry and sunny with temperatures still in the 80s. Saturday and Sunday could bring us our next chance of showers and storms with cooler temperatures in the 70s.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast.