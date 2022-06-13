INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting off with temperatures in the 70s with humid conditions and it is only going to get worse this afternoon.

What is a heat wave?

By definition, a heat wave is a period of time of above-normal temperatures, that are hot and bring uncomfortable conditions, to an area for an extended period of time. A heat wave could last several days or weeks. In our case, it will be several days.

Heat advisory Monday

A Heat Advisory has been issued for today from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening.

Temperatures today will top off in the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits.

During extreme heat, be sure to stay hydrated and stay inside if you can. Don’t forget to check on your pets too!

Storm chances Monday afternoon

This afternoon there is a chance for strong to severe storms from around 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. All threats of severe weather will be possible along a line of storms that will come from the west. Stay weather aware this afternoon.

Record-breaking heat this week

The heat continues into Tuesday and Wednesday. Heat advisories continue into Wednesday with temperatures in the middle and upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Both days are expected to break records that go all the way back to the 1950s.

When will it cool down?

A cold front will come in on Thursday bringing storm chances and less humid conditions. Temperatures will stay in the 80s.