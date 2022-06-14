INDIANAPOLIS – Good Tuesday morning. We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and temperatures only climb from here. We are looking at a record-breaking day and these conditions could be dangerous for some.

Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday

Folks, we have another hot and uncomfortable day on tap. Temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits under mostly sunny skies. This will be record-breaking heat. Our record for today is 94° set back in 1954 and we have the potential to break that record.

An Excessive Heat Warning begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. today. This means you need to be aware of heat-related illnesses, stay hydrated and stay indoors if you can.

A Heat Advisory begins at 9 p.m. tonight and continues until 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Check on yourself, your neighbors, the elderly, kids, and, of course, your pets.

Air Quality Action Day for central Indiana

An Air Quality Action Day has been declared for Tuesday.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone-forming emissions:

Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-thru and combine errands into one trip.

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

If you have trouble breathing, it is recommended that you stay indoors.

Another record-breaking day on Wednesday

Wednesday will once again feature temperatures in the middle to upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Another heat advisory is already scheduled for Wednesday. Wednesday we will likely break another record-high temperature during the afternoon. You can expect plenty of sunshine that day as well.

When will we see some relief?

A cold front will come in on Thursday bringing our next chance for storms. This will bring temperatures back into the 80s for Friday and into the weekend.