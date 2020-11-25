Rainy Wednesday; cloudy Thanksgiving

Rainy morning and lots of puddles so wear your rain boots today! The rain has been widespread across the area and will continue to be until lunchtime. This afternoon the rain will be more scattered with a couple of thunderstorms also rolling through.

We’ve already gotten nearly an inch of rain in Bloomington with more than a half inch in Terre Haute and Shelbyville. Muncie will see the lowest totals with the heavier downpours staying south through the day.

We will mostly be dry and cloudy for Thanksgiving but if you look at Futureview you will see why I want to leave in that 10% for an AM sprinkle. Since many of us are planning an outdoor Thanksgiving, you’ll want to setup as late as possible for anything outside. Temperatures will be chilly but the highs will actually be a touch above average so you’ll be fine with a jacket and some hot turkey.

Quiet into the weekend but temperatures will plummet next week and bring us our overdue first chance at snow.