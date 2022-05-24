INDIANAPOLIS – We’ve enjoyed mostly dry and sunny weather since a stormy Saturday brought tornadoes to the state. A large area of high pressure centered just to our north has been to thank for the comfortable conditions of late. Unfortunately, that system has moved to the northeast and opened the door for a change in our weather.

Wet Wednesday weather

A low pressure system developing over Kansas has whipped up quite a bit of rain and even storms across the Central US. This is a slow moving system, but a few showers & storms before it arrives will enter the state on Wednesday. Isolated showers & downpours will be present in the morning before partial clearing allows scattered storms to develop later in the afternoon. It will be a breezy day with highs reaching the upper 70s. Humidity will be a factor too. An overcast sky will return again overnight with showers still in the area as the low approaches.

Rainy end to the work week

The low pressure system will near the state on Thursday, but a few showers & storms will be possible once again as we remain in the warm sector (the space behind a warm front, but ahead of a cold front). Sun will be very limited, but the air warm air mass should still be enough to get us into the low to mid 70s during the day. The low pressure system will then begin to exit on Friday, but showers and clouds will still occupy at leas the morning. This will be the coolest day with highs in the mid to upper 60s even with some sun towards the end of the day.

Race weekend brings the heat!

Drier weather will return to Indiana on Saturday and temps will increase as a result. A high in the 75-80 range along with partly cloudy and dry conditions will greet us at the start of the weekend. A southerly flow will pick up ahead of Sunday next and this will force highs in the low to mid 80s amidst a mostly sunny sky! Pack some waters, but get excited for a great race day!!!