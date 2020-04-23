Rainy Thursday; better Friday ahead for central Indiana

Rain getting to Indiana first thing this morning and will be sticking with us for the rest of the day. Umbrella and rain boots certainly recommended.

Temperatures will just be in the 50s through the morning and early afternoon, so a rain jacket will be enough to keep you warm.

Rain will be tapering off by dinnertime with only an isolated rain chance after 6. Partly cloudy and cool tonight with the breeze at about ten miles an hour out of the north. That’ll make for a chilly start to Friday; a much nicer day will immediately follow.

A wind shift to the south will pump in more comfortable air and push us back up into the low 60s. While we will have some cloud cover, it really will be a nice day. While Friday won’t be as warm as Wednesday, it will still certainly be enjoyable.

More rain and wind on Saturday but the rain should wrap up early Sunday so you can get some fresh air. Monday should be quiet but then more active weather immediately follows.