Rain has moved into central Indiana, and it is not going anywhere anytime soon! A storm complex is going to continue to supply the area with showers for the next few days. A warm front is tracking over the area today, which will help temperatures rise into the upper 70s late in the afternoon despite the cloud cover. Indianapolis will peak near 78° today.

The humidity also returns today with another shot at seasonal highs. There should still be breaks in the shower activity at times throughout the day. However, skies will remain mostly cloudy during the pockets of dry time. A couple strong thunderstorms may even fire-up this evening and produce gusty winds.

Keep the rain gear around tonight, Thursday, and even into Friday because of the slow-moving storm system. Cooler temperatures arrive on the backside of the rainfall on Friday with highs falling back below the 70°. Up to two inches of rain will be possible by Friday night.

Memorial Day weekend is looking pleasant as showers depart and skies brighten. Temperatures will also quickly warm back up into the 80s through the weekend. Race Day is going to be dry and very warm with highs in the lower-80s.