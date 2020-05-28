Rainy next 36 hours; cold front to drop temperatures for weekend

Rainy start to the morning in central Indiana. Scattered showers with some downpours will continue to slide north through our area as a low nears. We’re expecting rain to be on and off Thursday through Friday morning, so umbrellas needed and rain boots recommended.

We will have some dry time this afternoon as the rain becomes more isolated. Temperatures will still be warm but not as hot as the 80s we’ve had the last few days. Friday morning we’ll see the rain become widespread again and temperatures will again be in the low 60s which is a bit above average.

By lunchtime on Friday, we’ll have picked up between a quarter and half inch of rain across the area. The cold front will then push out the last of the rain and drag in some cooler air. We’ll have a lovely spring-like afternoon to wrap up the work week.

The weekend forecast looks pretty great to me. We’re going to be a touch below average, so highs will only be in the low 70s. With all the sunshine, I think it’ll feel great for anything you want to do outdoors.

We could have some rain on Tuesday but right now models keep most of the rain in the northern part of the state. We’re keeping an eye on the storms we’re expecting on Wednesday. Those could become strong to severe. Keep checking back for updates.