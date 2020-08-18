Rainy morning; beautiful afternoon set for central Indiana

It is a rainy start to our Tuesday morning. Central Indiana will be tracking scattered storms throughout the morning rush hour so anticipate some slowing on the roads. Southern towns haven’t gotten much rain so far but this system will continue to slide south as the morning goes on.

The heaviest of the rain has been falling in Zionsville, Carmel and New Castle. Those areas will see the rain wrapping up by lunchtime while the towns south of Indianapolis won’t completely dry up until mid-afternoon. We haven’t had rain in a week and won’t have more until at least the weekend, so it could be argued this is needed. The plants are loving it.

Once we get past this morning rain we will end up with a beautiful second half of the day. The sun will come out and brighten our afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler than they have been. That will make for a gorgeous combination, so try to get outside today when you can.

If you can’t get outside today you’ll get another chance tomorrow. It will be arguably perfect, actually. We’ll be cool enough for a sweater in the morning but sunshine and 70s in the afternoon. Dew points will also be dropping off a lot so a very comfortable afternoon especially for mid-August.

The rest of the week looks beautiful so lots of outdoor time needed! Temperatures and humidity will climb as we get to the weekend. Rain chances also return to the picture on Sunday. With the running of the 500 set for then, we will have to keep a close eye on that. We could also see rain being added to Saturday so stay tuned.