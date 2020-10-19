Rainy Monday morning; spike in temperatures coming

We haven’t had any substantial rain in a solid two months! The rain this morning is actually very needed. We’ve already had about three quarters of an inch of rain at the airport and could get another tenth of an inch before the day is over.

Southern and eastern counties could get even a little bit more than that while the northern counties are going to be much on the lower end.

Scattered light showers continue to be in the forecast through the evening. The most widespread rain is falling over the course of the morning, though.

Temperatures will stay close to steady through the morning in the upper 40s and low 50s. We really should be in the 60s this time of the year but we’ll stay below average today. We will get a quick burst of warmth for the second half of the week before temperatures fall again for the weekend.