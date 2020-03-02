Rainy Monday morning; better weather to come

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rainy start to our work week, so you'll need an umbrella and your rain boots for the morning. Widespread rain is pushing through central Indiana and will impact our entire morning rush hour--especially for our eastern counties.

The heaviest of the rain fell near Crawfordsville early this morning, but that area is quieting down a bit as the bulk of the rain heads east. Ponding on roads and limited visibility because of the rain are our main concerns this morning. This rain won't last all day, though, and severe weather will stay south of us towards Tennessee.

A cold front is sliding through right now. It's pushing rain through Indiana but won't drop our temperatures dramatically. We won't be able to get as warm as we did on Sunday, but highs will still be almost ten degrees above average.

The more noticeable impact will be the rainy morning followed by much drier air this afternoon. Dew points are in the mid to upper 40s this morning and will dip into the low 30s after the passage of a cold front. Then high pressure moves in and keeps us mainly quiet and mild for the next few days.

Today's rain will total about a third of an inch.

Most of us will be completely done with rain by 10 a.m. or earlier. An isolated chance for sprinkles in our southeastern counties continues through the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry with chilly but above average lows dipping to the upper 30s.

Tuesday looks fantastic for the start of March. Lows and highs will be above average. We'll again climb to the mid 50s, which isn't as warm as the low 60s we had Sunday but still above average and very comfortable.

Should be dry midweek with highs comfortably above average. Friday we'll have falling temperatures with a mix possible. The first look at the weekend is great! Remember we "spring ahead" Saturday night.