Rainy Friday morning; freezing Friday night

Rainy start to Friday morning! We’ve picked up a few hundredths of an inch in our northern half but, as forecast, Bloomington and our southern towns are getting the most rain at about a quarter inch. The rain is already exiting our northern counties and we’ll be done with rain areawide by lunchtime.

As the sky clears, we’ll brighten up in the afternoon but stay chilly and windy. Highs today are close to 15 degrees below average as we’ll only make it to the mid 50s. With the rain exiting, we should have a beautiful sunset, so keep an eye on the horizon after 8 p.m.

A cold front is passing through this morning, shifting our wind direction and keeping the temperatures below average. As high pressure clears our sky tonight, our temperatures will plummet! We have a Freeze Warning for Saturday morning, so be sure to protect plants and drain your garden hose.

Cold Saturday morning–so cold that we could break a record low set back in 1947. Cool for the season all weekend with a high of just 56 on Saturday and 57 Sunday. Could get a shower on Sunday but many dry hours are expected. It will also be windy. More storms Thursday.